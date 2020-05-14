x
PGA Tour plans constant testing, limited access for golf return

The tour says if a player tests positive during an event, he will have to withdraw and self-isolate.
Credit: AP
A sparse crowd sits around the 18th green, during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. The PGA Tour announced that The Players Championship golf tournament will proceed without fans. The policy will start on Friday and will continue through the Valero Texas Open. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The PGA Tour has outlined a health plan for its return that includes players testing for the new coronavirus both at home and when they arrive at tournaments. 

Officials discussed the health and safety plan on Wednesday. 

The tour's chief of operations says they won't play if it's not safe for everyone involved, and if testing takes away from resources in the host city. 

The return to golf will not include spectators or pro-ams. 

Key personnel will have to answer health questionnaires and have their temperatures taken every day. 

The tour says if a player tests positive, he will have to withdraw and self-isolate. 

