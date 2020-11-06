x
PGA Tour recognizes racial injustice with moment of silence

The PGA Tour marked its return to golf with a moment of silence as a tribute to George Floyd.
Credit: AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Phil Mickelson, Gary Woodland and Kevin Na play on the 13th green without the presence of a gallery during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, June 11, 2020.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A quiet return to the PGA Tour came to a standstill at 8:46 a.m. at Colonial.

The PGA Tour marked its return to golf with a moment of silence as a tribute to George Floyd.

The time has become symbolic. Authorities say a white police officer pressed his knee into the back of Floyd's neck for 8 minutes, 46 seconds. The handcuffed black man died after pleading for air.

The tour listed 8:46 a.m. as a starting time with no player names on the tee sheet. Commissioner Jay Monahan stood on the first tee and spoke about hopes of ending racial injustice.

