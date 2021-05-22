A wild ride for Mickelson and 18 holes away from history

Lefty carded a 70 in Saturday's third round and holds a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka.

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Phil Mickelson survived a wild ride Saturday at the PGA Championship. It ended with Lefty saving par with a flop shot for a 70 and a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka.

Mickelson now is one round away from becoming golf's oldest major champion at age 50.

Julius Boros holds the record. He was 48 when he won the PGA Championship in 1968.

Koepka is going after his third PGA title in four years. He will be paired with Mickelson in the final group, a twosome of a combined nine majors.

Louis Oosthuizen shot 72 and was two behind.

