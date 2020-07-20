Rahm's wild day ends with Memorial win and No. 1 ranking

DUBLIN, Ohio — Jon Rahm is No. 1 in the world with his victory in the Memorial on a Sunday with far more drama than he would have liked.
Rahm had an eight-shot lead at the turn. It was down to three shots with three holes to play.
And then the Spaniard holed a flop shop from behind the 16th green that would have made Spanish idol Seve Ballesteros proud.
It gave him a birdie, which later was changed to a bogey because it was deemed he slightly moved the ball before the shot.
It didn't affect the outcome as he won by three strokes over Ryan Palmer.
Denver native and Colorado Academy alum Mark Hubbard, who was leading the tournament on Thursday, finished in 72nd place at 14 strokes over par.