RainDance National brings unique golf experience to Colorado

The second-longest golf course in the world opened in Northern Colorado on Tuesday.

WINDSOR, Colo. — RainDance National Golf Course in Windsor is something you have never seen before.

Course designer and former PGA Tour golfer Fred Funk said he never imagined creating anything like this.

There’s a farming town charm of Northern Colorado’s history sprinkled throughout the land. It’s the second longest course in the world, and it’s the first-ever course designed by Funk.

"First of all, to have an opportunity to even do it and have this unbelievable piece of land be my first project, is incredible," said Funk. "It’s so much fun. It was a dream come true. It was a bucket list thing for me that I never thought could happen."

Funk partnered with world renowned architect Harrison Minchew to create this mega-facility that will eventually include a convention center, boutique hotel, a chapel, cottages, an ice skating rink and a ski and mountain bike slope.

"Well we worked about 10 hour days. That’s what I did every day. We just took it from earth moving to shaping to finish shaping to putting in the irrigation, marking all the grassing lines. I was involved in every single aspect of it," said Minchew, who is a native of Augusta, Georgia: Home of The Masters.

With five par fives and the course’s length, it’s not going to be easy to play.

"It’s gonna be a challenge but at the same time, I want the guys to walk off of that 18th hole and say ‘I can’t wait to do that again,’" Funk said with a smile.

Funk says some of golf’s biggest events could eventually be held in Windsor.

"I would love to have them here," he said. "I would love to have the Colorado amateur here. Anything. Big events. Korn Ferry Tour if they really wanted to come out here."

Funk’s contributions to the game will now be felt here in Colorado for years to come.

"You’re leaving a legacy behind. When I’m long gone, this golf course is still gonna be here. And that’s pretty cool."