Players Championship marks a year since pandemic halted golf

One round was played at the TPC Sawgrass last year before the PGA Tour shut down for the next three months.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The Players Championship returns after a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One round was played at the TPC Sawgrass last year before the PGA Tour shut down for the next three months.

This is the richest event in golf, with a $15 million purse. It features 48 of the top 50 players in the world. Brooks Koepka and Matthew Wolff are missing.

Rory McIlroy won the tournament in 2019. The tournament is allowing fans at 20% of capacity.

The European Tour goes to Qatar, where Andy Sullivan at No. 61 is the highest-ranked player in the field.

>>Video above: Grass fire spares fairways and greens at Fox Hollow Golf Course

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.