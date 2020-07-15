Woods, DeChambeau attract attention at Memorial for different reasons

Tiger Woods will be playing on the PGA Tour for the first time since February this week.

DUBLIN, Ohio — No one is getting more attention at the Memorial than Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau.

One of them because he's Woods, who goes after the PGA Tour career victory record this week.

The other because he's unlike anyone else in the game. DeChambeau is part of every conversation for adding 40 pounds of mass and swinging from the heels.

He already has hit 29 drives at 350 yards or longer in the last month. Next up is how that translate at Muirfield Village.

The course will be different from last week, with super fast greens and more rough.