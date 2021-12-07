Topgolf is ready to open its 3rd Colorado venue

Topgolf's new Colorado location will feature 74 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Topgolf has arrived in southern Colorado.

The sports entertainment company announced it will open its new location in Colorado Springs on Friday, Aug. 13.

The new venue is located at the Polaris Pointe complex at the new Powers Boulevard and I-25 interchange in northern Colorado Springs.

Colorado's third Topgolf, the venue joins existing locations in Centennial and Thornton. With outdoor heated areas, the new two-level location will be open year-round.

"Guests of the new, two-level Topgolf venue will soon experience a tech-driven place to play with point-scoring games in the venue’s 74 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming," said Topgolf in a statement.

Topgolf said the Colorado Springs location will create 200 jobs.

The company is hiring a variety of positions and applicants can explore the latest available career opportunities by visiting the Topgolf Careers website.

“We have a deep connection with our many guests in Colorado and are thrilled to be opening our third venue in the state,” said Topgolf Chief Operating Officer for U.S. Venues Gen Gray. “We can’t wait to welcome the community of Colorado Springs and introduce them to the fun and energetic experience that people of all ages can only get at Topgolf.”

“From the beginning, the vision was to create a first-of-its-kind gathering place for the community of Colorado Springs and we are looking forward to Topgolf bringing this vision to life,” said Polaris Pointe developer Gary Erickson. “We know this community has been looking forward to a place to practice their swing, have good food and drinks, or simply enjoy time with their friends and family. We know the new Topgolf will deliver this experience as we welcome them to the Polaris Pointe complex.”

“Topgolf values the connections we have built throughout the state of Colorado and we look forward to bringing another unique and entertaining experience to the community of Colorado Springs,” said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. “We were thrilled to work with Polaris Pointe as we add this location to the Topgolf family of venues for all to safely enjoy.”

