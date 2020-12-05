TV special on 'Tiger Slam' to air after Woods and Manning's charity match

Golf Channel now will show the special on May 24, two hours after Woods and Peyton Manning play against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Golf Channel has found the right time to air a one-hour special on Tiger Woods sweeping the majors.

The film was supposed to run the Sunday night of the Masters. But then the Masters was postponed from April until November.

Golf Channel now will show the special on May 24, two hours after Woods and Peyton Manning play against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a match to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

Woods swept the four majors in 294 days, starting with the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.