US Open no longer 'open,' eliminates qualifying for golf major

Qualifying is the hallmark of the U.S. Open. The USGA likes to point out that roughly half of the 156-man field has to go through some form of qualifying.

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — The U.S. Open won't have qualifying for the first time since 1924.

Chalk that up to the COVID-19 pandemic that already has postponed the U.S. Open from June to Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot in New York.

Qualifying is the hallmark of the U.S. Open. The USGA likes to point out that roughly half of the 156-man field has to go through some form of qualifying. But not this year.

Still to be determined is how the exemptions are created for the rest of the players.