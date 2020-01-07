USGA leans on world ranking, money lists for Women's Open

The COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down the LPGA Tour for five months also kept the USGA from staging qualifiers.

The USGA is leaning on the world ranking for professionals and amateurs to create the field for the U.S. Women's Open.

Just like it did for the men's U.S. Open, the USGA tried to create categories that would reflect a typical Women's Open.

The championship has been moved from the first week of June to Dec. 10-13 at Champions Golf Club in Houston. The top 75 from the world ranking and top 20 from the amateur ranking are exempt.