Valor Christian coach happy for Wyndham Clark's PGA success

Justen Byler coached the US Open champion during his time at Valor Christian High School.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo — Denver native Wyndham Clark made the Mile High City proud over the weekend, winning the U.S. Open which gave him his first major. Clark not only made his hometown city proud, but also his alma mater, Valor Christian High School.

While Clark was an Eagle, he played both basketball and golf. His basketball coach was Justen Byler, who is now the head boys and girls golf coach. Byler was a mentor to Clark and he says it was surreal to watch his former student on national TV, reach one of the pinnacles of golf.

"I was emotional. I had tears welling up the last two or three holes. My heart was pounding for him," Byler said. "Just an element of pride that he’s representing himself, his family, his school so well."

Byler says the staff at Valor was constantly talking during the match.

"We talked as friends, some of the teachers he had and we were talking about it all weekend. The athletic department’s texting. And to see the names on that leaderboard that he was going up against throughout the weekend and to come out on top like that, it almost doesn’t feel real," he said.

Clark won two state championships at Valor Christian (in 2009 and 2011) and finished a runner-up the other two years. Byler remembers just how dominant Clark was at the preps level.

"When he was at Pelican Lakes and went -16 under in two days and go 64, 64, certainly we knew he was talented before that," Byler said. "But that was kind of a stamp on his high school experience and that’s from an individual standpoint. He also led from a team perspective in that regard."

Byler points to the type of consistency Clark had in his high school days.

"His work ethic and his confidence was never lacking. He was the hardest worker that I was around at that time," he said.

For family, friends and fans, watching Clark will be an experience that is unforgettable.

"The moment of sitting there and being nervous and watching it take place, taking pictures of the TV screen to document just what was going on, those are the moments that are engrained in your mind forever," Byler said.

Clark had never finished better than T-75th in a major, but now with his first win, Byler says there’s more to come.

"I don’t think there is a limit," he said. "This could be the beginning of something pretty spectacular for the next 10-15 years. And I believe that it’s possible and I believe he’s gonna get a few more."