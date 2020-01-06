Westminster native Kupcho looking to win Colorado Women's Open for first time

A two-time state high school state champion, Kupcho won the 2018 NCAA Individual Title while playing at Wake Forest and the 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

DENVER — Look who’s headlining the Colorado Women’s Open.

“I’m just really excited to be back in my home state. I know everyone will be watching, just like they always do," said Westminster native Jennifer Kupcho.

A two-time runner up, there’s something different this time around for Kupcho.

“Can I call you Jen? I know everybody here calls you Jennifer. Is Jen now appropriate?" I asked.

“Jen is appropriate. I pretty much introduce myself as Jen now,” said Kupcho.

Her game needs no introduction. A two-time state high school state champion, Kupcho won the 2018 NCAA Individual Title while playing at Wake Forest and the 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Last summer the world’s top ranked amateur tee’d it up for the first time as a professional. She earned over a half million dollars in 19 LPGA events. That was good enough for 3rd place in the race for LPGA Rookie of the Year.

“When I turned pro, I went straight from college golf to professional. And just hit the road, so I felt like I never really got a break last year," said Kupcho.

With the LPGA Season on hold, Jen finally had a chance breathe. And work on her game in Arizona.

“I was like alright, it is what it is. Everyone is going to have to live with it and I just looked at the positives instead of all the negatives," said Kupcho.

That includes a chance to compete not far from her hometown.

“Yeah, I’ve always played good at the Colorado Open. And I’m just excited to get to play it again. I honestly thought I would never get the chance to comeback and play in it as a pro," said Kupcho.

A handful of LPGA and Symetra Tour players are in the mix, making this the most talented field in the history of the event.

“It's definitely stacked up more than (it has been) in years past. I think that’s great for the tournament. It’s a great tournament, and its well run. I think that everyone is excited to come back and play it. I know definitely I am, especially with how strong the field is," said Kupcho.

This could be the week Jen Kupcho wins her first Colorado Women’s Open at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club.