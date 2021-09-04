Europe retains the Solheim Cup, defeating US at Inverness

The women's three-day competition is held in odd-numbered years, alternating between sites in the U.S. and Europe. This year, the competition was held at Inverness.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The winner of the Solheim Cup has been decided and Europe is victorious!

By a margin of 15-13, Europe has retained the Cup.

Europe hoists the trophy as the 2021 Solheim Cup champions!

The best golfers from the United States and Europe are set to renew their rivalry at the Solheim Cup, starting Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Inverness Club in Toledo.

Toledo broke the Solheim Cup attendance record with over 130,000 fans witnessing Europe's victory.

In @Stacy_Lewis' words, you killed it Toledo, Ohio 👏 pic.twitter.com/JLXNVe0iRQ — Solheim Cup Team USA 🇺🇸 (@SolheimCupUSA) September 7, 2021