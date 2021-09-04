x
Golf

Europe retains the Solheim Cup, defeating US at Inverness

The women's three-day competition is held in odd-numbered years, alternating between sites in the U.S. and Europe. This year, the competition was held at Inverness.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The winner of the Solheim Cup has been decided and Europe is victorious!

By a margin of 15-13, Europe has retained the Cup.

Team Europe's Celine Boutier takes a swing on the final day of the 2021 Solheim Cup at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

Europe hoists the trophy as the 2021 Solheim Cup champions!

Euro captain Catriona Matthew with vice-captain Suzann Pettersen who holed the winning putt in 2019 at Gleneagles.

The best golfers from the United States and Europe are set to renew their rivalry at the Solheim Cup, starting Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Inverness Club in Toledo.

Toledo broke the Solheim Cup attendance record with over 130,000 fans witnessing Europe's victory.

Promenade Park is the site of the Solheim Cup Fan Fest with concerts, local restaurants, an outdoor bar and Gwen Stefani Chris Young concerts.

PHOTOS | Solheim Cup 2021

Credit: Solheim Cup