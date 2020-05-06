x
With governor's approval, Memorial Tournament to have fans

That would make it the first PGA Tour event with fans since March 12 at The Players Championship.
Credit: AP Photo/Darron Cummings
Jason Dufner greets fans as he walks to the 18th tee during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament, Friday, June 2, 2017, in Dublin, Ohio.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has approved a plan for the Memorial to have at least some spectators at Muirfield Village on July 16-19.

That would make it the first PGA Tour event with fans since March 12 at The Players Championship.

The tournament was canceled the next day as the coronavirus shut down sports worldwide. DeWine says the Memorial had an elaborate plan geared toward protecting the public.

Details are still to come, such as how many fans will be allowed. The PGA Tour resumes its schedule next week. The first five events will not have spectators.

