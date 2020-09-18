Woods, Mickelson, defending champ Woodland miss US Open cut

A total of 62 golfers will play this weekend after finishing the first 36 holes at 6 over or better.

MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are heading home after missing the cut at the U.S. Open. Defending champion Gary Woodland will also be watching this weekend when his replacement is crowned in the pandemic-delayed tournament outside of New York City.

Woods was 10 over after 36 holes to miss the cut by four strokes. Woodland was plus-8 and Mickelson finished at plus-13.

A total of 62 golfers will play this weekend after finishing the first 36 holes at 6 over or better.

John Pak (+5) wrapped up low amateur honors as the only one to make the cut.