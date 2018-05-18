KUSA – OTAs are upon us and Adam Gotsis remains in suspense.

The Denver Broncos’ starting left defensive end is awaiting whether the Fulton County District Attorney’s office is going to charge him with rape stemming from an incident that occurred more than 5 years ago while Gotsis was attending Georgia Tech.

The D.A’s office announced on March 21 it would reach a result on whether to press charges on Gotsis within 90 days. With that deadline approaching its final month, Chris Hopper, director of public affairs of the Fulton County D.A.’s office said Friday there is nothing new to report.

“I’ve been in touch with Adam repeatedly, the Broncos repeatedly,’’ Manny Arora, Gotsis’ attorney, said from his Atlanta office. “We reach out to the DA’s office periodically and as of right now they haven’t decided if they think there’s any evidence to go forward or not.’’

A 30-year-old woman went to Atlanta police on Feb. 1 and said she was sexually assaulted by Gotsis back on March 9, 2013. Gotsis turned himself in to Atlanta police for arrest on March 7, 2018 and was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

He has been participating in the Broncos’ offseason workout program. The Broncos move into their organized team activities (OTAs) portion -- or what resembles full, non-padded practices -- of their offseason Tuesday.

The Broncos’ second-round draft pick in 2016, Gotsis had a disappointing rookie season as he attempted to come back from ACL surgery, but he emerged as a quality player in 2017, starting 13 games and posting 4 pass deflections at the line of scrimmage, and 2.0 sacks.

