Grahm Tuohy-Gaydos is in his element in the mountains

The Green Mountain senior is a national champion snowshoe runner and a three-time under-19 top-ranked triathlete in the country.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — This high school senior can do it all.

Grahm Tuohy-Gaydos of Green Mountain high school was recently honored with the national Heisman trophy scholarship. It's awarded to one male and female high school student in the country who exemplify what it means to be amazing in athletics, academics and service.

The senior has 16 Varsity letters in his four years of high school, maintains a 4.95 grade point average (the top of his class) and is the Colorado high school activities association diversity and inclusivity national conference chair.

9NEWS's Scotty Gange and Quentin Sickafoose met up with Tuohy-Gaydos while he practiced Nordic skiing and snowshoe racing. He is a national champion snowshoe runner and a three-time under-19 top-ranked triathlete in the country.

For Grahm, the weekend trips to the mountains are a chance for him to exercise and practice but also a time for him to be himself, by himself, and do what he loves.

Grahm is heading to Williams College in the fall to run for their cross country and track and field teams.