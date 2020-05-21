x
Hamlin scores 2nd win of season at rain-shortened Darlington

The Daytona 500 winner was out front but out of fresh tires and trying to hang on when he got unintended help from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch.
Credit: AP
Denny Hamlin (11) drives during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

DARLINGTON, South Carolina — Denny Hamlin won NASCAR’s first Wednesday race since 1984 when rain stopped the event with 20 laps remaining at Darlington Raceway. 

The reigning Cup champion caused Chase Elliott to crash eight laps earlier to bring out the caution. 

A furious Elliott waited for Busch on the apron of the track and flipped Busch the middle finger as he passed.  

Hamlin led for just 12 laps on the night, but was in first when it mattered most.

