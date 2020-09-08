x
Harvick denies Keselowski in overtime at Michigan

Harvick won for the fourth time at MIS - and three of those victories have been in the last three years.
Kevin Harvick celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kevin Harvick raced to his fifth NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season, outlasting Brad Keselowski in overtime in the opener of a weekend doubleheader at Michigan International Speedway.

Keselowski was denied again in his home state. He’s never won a Cup race at Michigan, but it would have been a tall order to overcome a dominant Harvick on Saturday.

Ford has now won five straight Cup races at Michigan and swept the top two spots Saturday with Harvick and Keselowski.

