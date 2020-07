The Cup points leader beat Matt Kenseth across the yard of brick by 0.743 seconds to win his fourth race of the season and the 53rd in his career.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kevin Harvick took advantage of Denny Hamlin’s late crash and wound up winning his third Brickyard 400 title.

He needs one win to tie Lee Petty for 11th place all time.