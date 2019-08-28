DENVER, Colorado — It's a brand new chapter for Colorado State quarterback Collin Hill. The redshirt junior has yet to start and finish an entire season under center for the Rams, but he has never felt more hopeful.

"I feel great, I really do!" Hill said.

He's coming off of the first full healthy off-season program since tearing his ACL against Utah State in 2016. Following his recovery, he redshirted for the 2017, saw action in a backup role for the first eight games of the 2018 season and started the last four.

"It's nice just to go to meetings and worry about ball and just play ball because that's what I was here to do and it's nice to finally be healthy and to do," he said.

Head Coach Mike Bobo said Hill's confidence grows daily due to his clean sheet of health.

"You see a guy that's not tentative anymore, you see a guy that's just playing football," he said. "I think he can control what he can control, he's not worried about it and he has grown as a football player and a leader."

Hill will be taking the field Friday night against rival Colorado without any past demons and refuses to concern himself with the injury unknowns.

"What's going to happen is going to happen," he said. "I'm just going to play, and play how the game is supposed to be played, and play 100 percent and leave it all out there."

With the final edition of Denver's Rocky Mountain Showdown being broadcast nationally, the rest of the country will get the chance to see what Bobo yearned for these past three years.

"Here's a guy who has been around for a long time but hasn't played a lot of football because of the injuries," Bobo said. "With this spring ball and this fall camp, with him being healthy, I think you're going to see a very impressive Collin Hill."