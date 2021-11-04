x
Matsuyama shoots 65 to take Masters lead into Sunday

The 29-year-old will try to become the first Japanese player to win a major on Sunday in Augusta, Georgia.
Credit: AP
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Hideki Matsuyama delivered a masterpiece at The Masters on Saturday, when he shot a 7-under 65, the only bogey-free round of the tournament.

He played the final eight holes after a storm delay in 6 under. It added to a four-shot lead over four players going into the final round.

The 29-year-old will try to become the first Japanese player to win a major. Chasing him will be Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman and Will Zalatoris.

Rose is the only player with experience winning a major. Zalatoris is a Masters rookie. Matsuyama says he hopes to make Japan proud.

