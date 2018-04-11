The 2018 Gymnastics State Championship competition featured return champions, a perfect individual score as part of an all-around individual event sweep in 5A, a team-title redemption and more.

The Pomona Panthers program once again proved dominance with their fourth-straight team title in the 5A team competition (187.900), overcoming the Overland Trailblazers (2nd, 186.475) and the Arvada West Wildcats (3rd, 181.475).

Last year's All-Around defending champion Brooke Weins finished second in the Individual All-Around competition (38.525) and teammate Mia Tims finished fourth (37.325).

This year it was Lakewood's Amber Boll ahead of the pack in almost every way. The senior and Air Force Academy commit almost swept all four events (vault, uneven bars, beam and floor) on Day 1 of competition, but took second in floor.

On Day 2 of competition, Boll was dialed in.

She finished first in all four individual events and even posted a perfect score on her first attempt at vault. The crowd erupted and Boll let out a satisfied scream after sticking the landing prior to the announcement of her perfect "10" on the scorecards.

"It's amazing," Boll said. "I actually got a perfect 10 at regionals last year so just trying to get back to that is incredible."

Despite her perfect score before, Boll was still stunned even prior to the judges releasing her score. "My mind was like, 'I can't believe I just did that,' and I just wondered if I had to do another vault."

In the 4A team competition, the Niwot Cougars finally grabbed the team title after finishing runner-up the prior two years.

Niwot's Lindsay Chohon finished second in the all-around individual competition (37.000) and teammate Hattie Katachis finished third (36.625). On Day 2, Chohon took first in floor during individual event championships.

The 4A All-Around Champion edged out Chohon by only .025 points. Green Mountain's Emily Graham had finished fourth last season, but not this season.

Graham injured her ankle on her first vault attempt, and valiantly tried to battle threw the injury but ultimately her day came up short.

