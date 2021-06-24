2021 state track meet starts with winners from Niwot, Cherry Creek and Mountain Vista

The three-day event kicked off at Jeffco Stadium with finals in the boys and girls 3,200-meter race and the 4x800-meter relays.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — We're off and running.

The 2021 high school state track and field championships began Thursday at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood.

The three-day event will crown winners from all different events across all five classifications around the state, but the first morning had a handful of finals worth monitoring.

In the 4A girls and boys 3,200 meter race, both winners were from Niwot High School with Lucca Fulkerson taking the girls race with a time of 10:34.65 and Zane Bergen taking the boys race in 9:18.78. Niwot had three of the top four finishers on the boys side.

"We've been training for so long. We have that pack mentality that we're not finishing without each other. Being able to get first, second and fourth sets us up amazing for the weekend," Bergen told 9NEWS after the race.

The next finals of the day were the 4x800-meter relays for girls and boys. In 4A, there was no surprise as the Niwot teams won both races. In 5A, it was Cherry Creek claiming the girls state title with a time of 9:05.73.

"This group of girls is so special. We knew we had a shot and we just came out here and we just wanted to do it for each other. I was really happy to end up with this result," said Bruins anchor Riley Stewart.

On the boys side in 5A it was Mountain Vista outlasting Cherokee Trail by a little fewer than two seconds. The Golden Eagles won the event with a time of 7:57.13.

"It's a team sport. There's four of us for a reason. I was the anchor, but these guys are the reason that I was able to win. Cherokee Trail gave us a really good race, but I knew these guys set me up to win," said Mountain Vista junior Brady Ford.

