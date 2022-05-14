Boulder's Lily Chitambar repeats, Cherry Creek girls win team title at 5A state tennis

Lily Chitambar went back-to-back as the No. 1 singles champion, and the Bruins won their 38th team title in program history.

DENVER — Lily Chitambar ran it back.

The Boulder High School senior defended her title as the Class 5A No. 1 singles champion at the girls tennis state tournament Saturday morning at Gates Tennis Center.

Chitambar outlasted Quinn Bernthal in a full three-set battle (4-6, 6-4, 6-3) to go back-to-back.

"Last year, I had nothing to lose, really," Chitambar said after the championship match. "This year, I felt like I had a lot of pressure so it felt better (to win)."

Cherry Creek ran away with the team title, claiming the 38th state championship in program history. The Bruins finished with 90 total points, 21 ahead of runner-up Fairview.

Cherry Creek senior Lorena Cedeno won at No. 2 singles, as did sophomore teammate Jisele Boker at No. 3 singles.

The Bruins won three of four doubles matches -- Vivienne Bersin and Victoria Moldovan at No. 1; Riley Loehr and Sabrina Shama at No. 3; and Kate Erickson and Zoey Hao at No. 4.

Fairview duo Jane Roth and Maya Brakhage won at No. 2 doubles.

"We're like siblings," Moldovan said. "We grew up together and I couldn't be happier to win it with my best friend."

CLASS 4A

Cheyenne Mountain won the team title at the 4A state tournament at Pueblo City Park, the 24th in program history for the Red-Tailed Hawks.

Loveland senior Beilynn Geiss won the No. 1 singles title with a 2-0 victory (6-3, 6-3) victory over Cheyenne Mountain's Maya Michalski.

"I'm still processing it, but that was one of my goals this year," Geiss said. "It was really amazing to see how much I've improved."

Anna Sallee of Niwot won at No. 2 singles, as did Keelin Sills at No. 3 singles.

Meredith Waters and Kendall Adams of Kent Denver won at No. 1 doubles; Aubryanne Leugers and Renee Hoyt of Mullen won at No. 2 doubles; Sophia Bredder and Jocelyn Kelly of Cheyenne Mountain won at No. 3 doubles; and Avery Walters and Grace Brouillette of Mullen won at No. 4 doubles.

CLASS 3A

D'Evelyn defended its crown by going back-to-back with the team title at the 3A state tournament in Colorado Springs.

The Jaguars were led by wins at No. 3 singles (Sofia Cieslewicz), No. 1 doubles (Anna Day and Maria Christoffersen), and No. 2 doubles (Cheranne Wang and Maisy Schoeman).

St. Mary's senior Ellie Hartman won at No. 1 singles, as did her teammate, Anna Costalonga, at No. 2 singles.

Jenna Elalayli and Juliet Studness of Vail Mountain won at No. 3 doubles. Holy Family's Kylie Horning and Alesandra Wise won at No. 4 doubles.

