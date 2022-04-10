Bradley Weinmaster, Cheyenne Mountain win titles at 4A boys golf state championships

Riverdale Ridge junior Bradley Weinmaster won a four-person playoff to capture the Class 4A individual championship.

WINDSOR, Colo. — "I did it! I did it!"

Those were the words said through happy tears as Bradley Weinmaster embraced his older brother after winning the Class 4A boys golf individual state championship.

The emotional Riverdale Ridge junior won the tournament after he and three other golfers were placed into a four-person playoff, with Weinmaster winning it on the first hole at Pelican Lakes Golf Course.

What followed was dozens of hugs from his family, friends and teammates and an emotional post-win interview.

Weinmaster helped lead the Ravens to a runner-up finish in the team standings. Cheyenne Mountain went home with the team title with an overall score of 445, four strokes ahead of Riverdale Ridge.

