Caleb Michaels, Fossil Ridge win titles at 5A boys golf state championships

Monarch senior Caleb Michaels captured the Class 5A individual championship by one stroke.

DENVER — Caleb Michaels had been here before, but this was his last shot at writing a different ending.

The Monarch senior had played in the Class 5A boys golf state championships every year of his high school career, but had never captured a state title -- until now.

Michaels drained a 5-foot par putt on the No. 18 green at City Park Golf Course on Tuesday, coming out the victor of a wild finish at the CHSAA state championships by just one stroke.

"This is probably one of the best feelings I've had in my entire life," Michaels said with the first-place medal around his neck. "Definitely the most nervous putt of my career."

Michaels carded a 3-under 137 over the two-day tournament, edging out Fort Collins' Ian Hunn and Austin Barry of Fossil Ridge, who finished at 138.

Fossil Ridge captured the team title, also by a narrow margin, as the Sabercats cleared runner-up Rock Canyon by just two stroke at 423.

