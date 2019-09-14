The Saturday morning Prep Rally featured games from Week 3 of the high school football season, as well as girls' softball and girls' volleyball.
Below are the game highlights that were included in the rally:
- No. 6 Chatfield vs. Brighton football
- No. 9 Cherokee Trail vs. Horizon football
- Lakewood vs. Legacy football
- No. 2 Rock Canyon vs. Chaparral softball
- No. 3 Legend vs. No. 10 Eaglecrest volleyball
Watch the video posted above, and be sure to tune in Sunday morning for more high school highlights from around the state.
