Prep Rally Honor Roll (5/25/21)

Check out the top plays of the week, then vote for your favorite!

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!

The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!

This week has a fun twist, as it's the "fishing edition" of the Honor Roll with our 9Preps reporter Scotty Gange.

In addition to voting in the poll below, be sure to interact with us on social media -- as each like and retweet count toward the vote for play of the week! The winner will be revealed on the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Scotty Gange on Sunday morning.

Facebook: @9newssports

Instagram: @9sportsco

Twitter: @9Preps

This week's candidates for the Honor Roll Play of the Week include:

Boulder boys lacrosse star Ben Centeno with the quick shot for the goal

Denver South girls lacrosse dynamic duo of Ella Shofnos and Jillian Kboudi connect for the goal

Mullen pitcher Trevor Moore throws five shutout innings and hits a three-run home run

Ralston Valley girls soccer player Saya Sabus with the tricky loop shot for the goal

Longmont baseball's Danny O'Brien with the acrobatic slide to score a run

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.