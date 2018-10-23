The 9Preps Honor Roll: Top Plays of the Week (10/23) is full of clutch performances, big catches and long rushes.

Leading off our list at No. 5, Mead Mavericks' Trey Ward read the play and capitalized. The safety stepped in, intercepted a pass off of Holy Family's quarterback and just like that the play went the other way for six. Ward's Pick 6 was his third interception this season.

At No. 4 the Columbine Rebels never cease to amaze on the field. Making our top plays poll yet again, this time Rebels' running back Adam Harrington takes the sneaky handoff from quarterback Logan Dearment and is through the line. Harrington runs 58 yards for the score in a big win over the formerly No. 4 ranked Pomona Panthers.

Our No. 3 ranked play is from the 3A Softball State Championship. In a clutch performance once again for her team, Strasburg's Alexis Rayburn delivered 16 strikeouts against the Eaton Reds for back-to-back state titles. The Indians have seen the championship game seven straight years and have been victorious in five of them.

We're going long for our No. 2 ranked play this week. Standley Lake's Alex France heaved a pass way down field that's hauled in by Tyler Williams for the score. The 40-yard connection gave the Gators a big lead in their game against Vista PEAK Prep and eventual 35-18 win.

In our top play of the week, we head back to the mound in the 5A Softball State Championship for some stellar defense. Legend pitcher Zoey LeCompte has great hand-eye coordination. She snagged a line drive then quickly through it to first for the double play against the Cherokee Trail Cougars.

Soon after LeCompte tried to snag another hit from the Cougars but this time short stop Emma Athey was their for the diving catch to end the inning.

Legend won their second straight 5A Softball State Championship after an 8-4 victory Saturday, Oct. 20.

We've ranked them, now we'd like to hear what you think should be our top play! VOTE for the play you think should be placed in the top spot. The winner will be announced during the 9NEWS Sunday morning Prep Rally. If you can't see the poll below, visit: https://plbz.it/2OKDJsm.

Remember, if you get a great play on camera, send it to us via email at sports@9news.com. You can also tweet us @9Preps. You never know...you could see it on our next countdown!

© 2018 KUSA-TV