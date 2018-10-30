KUSA — Three different fall sports were represented in this week's Prep Rally Honor Roll.

Kicking us off at number five was a pick-6 from Regis Jesuit's Bryan Mottram. Mottram ran untouched to the end zone -- unless you count what teammate True Potter does to him during the celebration.

We're still catching our breath for number four. Valor Cross Country's Cole Sprout -- who has posted the fastest time in the country this year -- won his second consecutive 5A individual state title. Sprout also set a new course record in the process.

Smoky Hill's Micah Williams went vertical to pick off the Westminster Wolves in their Friday night battle for our number three play. The impressive leaping interception helped the Buffaloes complete a perfect 10-0 record on the season, and earn them a playoff spot for the first time since 2007.

Number two in this week's Honor Roll was a last second goal that helped Cherry Creek field hockey advance to the state championship game. With seconds ticking down in regulation -- and down by one goal -- Ella Pratt sent a chip shot that sailed over the defense and opposing goaltender to notch the game 1-1. The Bruins went on to win the semifinal match-up in overtime.

But this week's top play came from a basketball star turned football stud. Dayne Prim made an incredible one-handed touchdown grab against Cherry Creek. The score would help the Wolves hand No. 2 Cherry Creek their first loss of the regular season.

We've ranked them, now we'd like to hear what you think should be our top play! VOTE for the play you think should be placed in the top spot. The winner will be announced during the 9NEWS Sunday morning Prep Rally. If you can't see the poll below, visit https://plbz.it/2ABDsPD.

