This week's Prep Rally Honor Roll belongs to basketball, with the boys' and girls' teams of Colorado taking all five spots.

The number five play this week featured two major milestones. Holy Family boys' basketball senior guards Kyle Helbig and Tanner Baird both eclipsed 1,000 career points in the fourth quarter of theri teams's game against Erie. The Tigers would go on to get the win, 75-52.

Our number four play happened at the rim in the Mullen versus Cherokee Trail boys' basketball game. The Mustangs' Issac White had a block against the Cougars, and teammate Matt Veen took the ball in a full sprint down court, before finishing at the hoop with a slam dunk.

Naomi Hidalgo took over Greeley Central's all-time scoring record for number three. The senior had a game high 22 points to get the spot in the Wildcats' record books. Turns out, the person who held the record before her for more than three decades, was no other than University of Colorado mens' basketball coach, Tad Boyle.

In the final ten seconds of triple overtime, Prairie View got off two potential game winning shots. In the end, Dalton Knecht sunk the buzzer beater three that lifted the Thunderhawks over Aurora Central for this week's number two play.

But all of these nominees will find it tough to top this week's number one. Just two years after becoming the first high school girl in Colorado to dunk in a game, Regis Jesuit standout Fran Belibi made history again. This time, she threw down the country's first high school girls' basketball alley-oop, in the Raiders' win over Heritage High School.

We've ranked them, now we'd like to hear what you think should be our top play!