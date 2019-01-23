Viral high school sports videos are officially a thing in Colorado high school athletics.

Last week it was Regis Jesuit senior Fran Belibi's alley-oop, making her the first known female to throw down an alley-oop in a high school game. This week our top play was also a viral sports video.

Coming in at No. 5 on this week's list Chatfield senior Tedy Reed hit her 1,000th career point in the Chargers match-up against Ralston Valley.



The future Colorado College Tiger is also on pace for her 500th high school career rebound.

Our No. 4 play of the week is the first of two buzzer-beaters. In a ranked tipoff between the Overland Trailblazers and the Smoky Hill Buffaloes, it was safe to say the game was going to come down to the end from the start.



Overland up one with 5.4 seconds on the clock, Jalen Weaver in-bounded the ball to senior Kenny Foster who threw it up for the game winner. The Buffaloes upset a higher ranked Trailblazers crew 71-70.

Our No. 3 play of the week came from Ponderosa wrestler Cohlton Schultz. The senior is an undefeated 28-0 in Colorado and remained undefeated, pinning each of his opponents in the 285lb weight class in under a minute.



The Denver East Angeles took play No. 2 this week and they were flying high. Swane Marble and Caulin Swain combined for an alley-oop to defeat their cross-town rival Denver South.



However, this week's top play stood tall above the rest. Cherry Creek Unified Basketball player Andrew Regan, powered down the court, the seconds ticking down. He launched then nailed a half-court shot to end the third quarter for our No. 1 play of the week.

We've ranked them, now we'd like to hear what you think should be our top play!

VOTE for the play you think should be placed in the top spot. The winner will be announced during the 9NEWS Sunday morning Prep Rally. If you can't see the poll below, visit