DENVER — Boys' basketball dominated this week's Prep Rally Honor Roll, taking four of the five spots.

Kicking us off at number five was Mullen's Isaac Ondekane, who led the Mustangs' to an upset victory over No. 5 ranked Overland. The junior threw down a monster dunk in Mullen's 71-62 win.

Number four was a tight squeeze. Rock Canyon sophomore Nick Fallin split the defense en route to an and-one bucket, helping the Jags defeat Ponderosa and improve to 13-4 on the season.

It was a two-on-one for number three. Regis Jesuit hockey's Nolan Sargent and Drew Renner combined for a give-and-go goal, as the top ranked Raiders shut out Mountain Vista.

This week's number two play belonged to No. 6 ranked Lincoln. With less than a minute remaining in the game, the Lancers' Ty Foster stole and inbound pass, then scored an acrobatic go-ahead bucket. Lincoln hung on to defeat Thomas Jefferson.

But it will be hard to top this week's top play. No. 2 ranked Longmont pounded No. 9 Greeley Central where the highlight of the night was a slam dunk by the Trojans. Brady Renck stole a pass and took the ball down court, before throwing it off the backboard for Calvin Seamons to slam it home.

We've ranked them, now we'd like to hear what you think should be our top play!