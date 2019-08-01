Class is back in session from winter break, which means so is the Prep Rally Honor Roll. This week's play of the week candidates come from the ice and basketball court.

Starting us off at number five is the top ranked team in 5A boys' hoops: Mountain Vista. Eric Kimmell lofted a pass toward the hoop where Rhys Pulling took it and got a shot off mid-air. The Golden Eagles went on to knock off Greeley West.

The number four play comes from 9-ranked Broomfield. Steph Peterson drove hard to the net, drawing a foul, while also burying an underhanded shot against No. 6 ranked Horizon.

This week's number three play came short-handed. Valor Christian hockey was trying to kill off a 3-on-5 power play, when Merrick Stein stole the puck and went on a breakaway. Stein jammed home a goal -- while also taking a pretty physical check -- to help the Eagles defeat Dakota Ridge.

Coming in hot at number two was a reverse from No. 10 Eaglecrest boys' basketball. Zion Ruckard finished an acrobatic, reverse lay-up against No. 8 ranked Overland.

And this week's top play came from the 9NEWS Facebook Game of the Night. Columbine's Luke O'Brien stole the ball against No. 4 Rangeview, and took it straight down the court before he slammed it away. He finished with a team-high 19 points.

We've ranked them, now we'd like to hear what you think should be our top play!

VOTE for the play you think should be placed in the top spot. The winner will be announced during the 9NEWS Sunday morning Prep Rally. If you can't see the poll below, visit https://plbz.it/2RyZ8W5.