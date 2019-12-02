DENVER — This week's Prep Rally Honor Roll features plays from the first winter season state championship, as well as ice hockey and a national title from one local team.

We dive right into the plays of the week with an upset in the pool. At the 3A state meet, Erie High School junior Payten Irwin knocked off the defending champion to win the 50 yard freestyle event to take home the number five play.

Number four is something we've seen before. Overland boys' basketball big man Graham Ike proves to be no match in the paint, as he throws down a dunk over a horde of Smoky Hill defenders.

This week's number three play is a short-handed goal from the No. 1 ranked hockey team in the state, Regis Jesuit. Luke Dosen comes away with the steal before sniping the puck past the Cherry Creek goaltender. The Raiders went on to shut out the Bruins, 5-0.

The number two play heads back to the pool. At the 5A state swim and dive meet, Arapahoe High School senior Franny Cable took home her second consecutive diving championship. On top of that, she set a pool record and team record with her score of 562.1 points.

But this week's top play comes from the best team in the U.S. The Fossil Ridge Cheer team is bringing home a national title, after placing first at the Universal Cheerleaders Association National Cheerleading Championships at Walt Disney World for Large Varsity Division I teams. The 2019 National High School Cheerleading Championship and National Dance Team Championship showcased some 24,000 athletes from 1,200 teams from 35 states.

