This week's Prep Rally Honor Roll starts with a ticket to the Frozen Four.

Valor Christian's Colby Browne snipes a goal in overtime to lift the Eagles over Monarch, 1-0.

We're ooping it up for number four. Manual's Davion Davis finds Jaedon Bowles for the alley-oop dunk in a 74-47 win over Kent Denver in the 3A district semifinals. The Thunderbolts advanced to the Class 3A state playoffs.

You've got just six seconds for number three. Because that's all the time it took Broomfield's Tyler Carpenter to pin his opponent in the 4A state wrestling tournament. There have only been six faster pins in state history.

Number two is historic. Valley's Angel Rios and Skyview's Jaslynn Gallegos placed fourth and fifth, respectively in the 3A 106-pound weight class at the state wrestling tournament. They are the first females to ever place at the event.

This week's top play goes to a trio of four-peat performances. Ponderosa's Cohlton Schultz, Greeley Central's Andrew Alirez and Pueblo County's Brendon Garcia became the latest to join the exclusive club of four-time individual champions.

