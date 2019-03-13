DENVER — Go figure, a blizzard hits just as the spring sports season begins. So what do we do? We hang on to the last few minutes of the winter season -- by featuring the final winter sports in this week's Prep Rally Honor Roll.

Coming in at number five is a historic performance. Yuma High School are back-to-back champions for both the boys' and girls' basketball programs, marking the first time any one school has accomplished the double feat in the same season.

Number four goes up. Lewis Palmer senior Joel Scott had a breakout second half in the 4A title game, including a steal and slam dunk to lead the Rangers to a state championship over defending champion, Longmont.

Number three requires slo-mo. Nicholas Schultz ripped a shot top shelf to help Regis Jesuit clinch its second consecutive high school hockey title.

Vanguard made a statement in the 3A boys' basketball state championship game for number two. Junior Dominique Clifford threw down a one-handed jam over a defender, as the Coursers held a lead over Manual.

But nothing tops the drama of this week's top play. Cherry Creek girls' basketball tied the 5A title game with Grandview with just under a minute to go in regulation, and with 4.3 seconds remaining on the clock, Jana Van Gytenbeek scored the go-ahead basket as the Bruins went on to claim their first ever girls' basketball championship.