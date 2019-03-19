Despite school closures and cancelled high school games caused by Colorado's recent Bomb Cyclone we have a handful of top plays in our 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll.

From slick moves, perfectly timed kicks, hits over the fence to high school national championships, the state's high school athletes displayed impressive athleticism last week.

Our No. 5 ranked play from last week came from Cherry Creek's Gabe Minisini. The Bruins senior hit the breaks freezing a Denver East defender before spinning and netting a clever shot in a ranked match-up.

Liberty Lancer girls soccer team duo, Kaelin Enga and Kimberly McKinney connected for our No. 4 ranked play. Enga placed a corner kick perfectly on the far post for McKinney who connected to top the Longmont Trojans in tournament play.

Our No. 3 play of the week went over the fence. Heritage's Gunnar Kozlowitz smashed a three-two fast ball for a solo homer to right field in a 7-4 win in their season opener against ranked Cherry Creek baseball.

Our runner-up this week came from a national stage. Monarch's Max Manson vaulted to a personal best, 17-feet, 5.5-inches, two better than his mark at the state championship meet last year.



The Stanford commit went on to win the New Balance Indoor National High School Track and Field Title.