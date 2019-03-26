We're back for another Prep Rally Honor: Plays of the Week and this week our list is jam-packed with boys and girls lacrosse, girls soccer as well as track and field from one of the bigger meets held during the spring season.

Starting our list at No. 5, the newly former and top-ranked No. 4 Erie Tiger lacrosse team went long in their game against the No. 3 Golden Demons.

Tigers senior Christian Adams netted a goal from 20 yards out in a big 10-3 victory over their first tough test as a program.



Still on the field for No. 4, the Regis Jesuit Raiders girls lacrosse team netted a put-back goal -- if there is such a thing in lacrosse. The first shot from Raiders' Sidney Weigand went just wide, but Regan Vanervelde was there for the pick up for the Raiders goal on the rebound.

The Raiders upset the No. 2 ranked Denver East Angels 14-9 in their second game of the season.

At No. 3 Thomas Jefferson picked up a huge win partly made possibly by Savion Johnson's play for the goal. Johnson spun his way past Jefferson Academy defenders before sending the ball to the back of the net in a close 8-7 win at home.

The fastest girl on the track in Colorado is back and she's winning races with ease.

Denver East senior and Georgia commit won the 100 meter dash at the Rebel Invite at All City Stadium in 11.78 seconds, nearly a second faster than the second place finisher.

The three-time state champ will be breaking records and winning more races in events to come this spring season.



Capping off our top plays for this week, Arapahoe girls soccer's Audrey Weiss beat a defender around the corner then scored bar-down in a come-from-behind win over Ralston Valley.



The Warriors remain undefeated (6-0) heading into their match-up against a tough Grandview Wolve competitor on Tuesday, April 2.



We've ranked them, now it's your turn!



VOTE for the play you think should be placed in the top spot. The winner will be announced during the 9NEWS Sunday morning Prep Rally. If you can't see the poll below, visit plbz.it/2OpOL2R.