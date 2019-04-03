DENVER — We have reached the end of the winter sports season. By Saturday night, ten basketball teams and one hockey team will have been crowned high school state champions. It would only make sense they pulled out all of the stops for this week's Prep Rally Honor Roll.

You'll want to look closely at number five. Cherry Creek basketball's Davey hand tosses a no-look pass to Nathan Mitchell, who finished at the rim with a spinning mid-air bucket. On a separate note, check out Mitchell's sweet mullet -- definitely Honor Roll worthy.

Number four went the length of the ice. Regis Jesuit defenseman Nolan Sargent went end-to-end on the rush, before finishing with a five-hole goal over Chaparral. Sargent's two goals on the night lifted the Raiders to their fourth consecutive championship appearance.

The number three play was a monster dunk frm Denver East basketball's Langston Reynolds. Reynolds threw down a one-handed jam on a fast break in his team's game against ThunderRidge.

We're twinning for number two. Dakota Ridge hockey's Jake Eickelman gave a pass to twin brother Drew who ripped the perfect snipe off the post and in. Their twinning effort helped the Eagles punch a ticket to the school's first ever hockey state championship game.

But this week's top play is high flying. Smoky Hill's Kenny Foster took the ball the length of the court, before slamming down a one-handed dunk. He led both teams with 30 points in the Buffaloes Great Eight game with Mountain Vista.