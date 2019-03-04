This week's top plays include history making milestones and immaculate plays from not only Spring sports, but also a student-athlete from the winter season making news nationally.

In our No. 5 ranked play, the Cherry Creek Bruins infield went one, two, three for the double play. Bruins' Brice Martinez grounds a hit, flips to Ben Perla at second who launches it to Jack Moss at first for the double play.

Watch closely for the No. 4 play of the week! Grandview's Cade Bruckman sold a fake before looking to the slot for Jack McGahey who goes behind the back for a highlight reel score against the Chaparral Wolverines.

Catch our No. 3 play off the bounce, because Rock Canyon senior Lauren Durbin did for a big goal against the Ponderosa Mustangs. Her beautiful first half goal soared past the keeper in a big 2-0 win.

On the course for our runner-up this week, Loveland's Lauren Lehigh did what few have done -- sink a hole in one. Chances of an average golfer hitting a hole-in-one is 12,500 to one, but Lehigh is no average golfer.



And leading the pack in a set of amazing plays, Colorado's history making Fran Belibi from Regis Jesuit does it again, this time on a national scale.

The Stanford commit scored four perfect dunks at the POWERADE Jam Fest during the McDonald's All American festivities. She's the first woman to win the honors since Candace Parker in 2004.



