DENVER — There's another potential blizzard coming, so chances are, we'll see some spring sports cancellations this week. Need a high school spring season fix? Look no further than this week's Honor Roll.

Coming in at number three was a quick release. Henry Olson found Morry Stein out front for a one-timer goal, as they helped No. 2 Cherry Creek top No. 7 Mountain Vista in a top ten showdown.

Number two goes to a brilliant assist. Grandview soccer's Kacy Johnston beat her defender around the corner along the end line, before she dished a perfect pass to Shalom Prince for the easy score. The No. 1 ranked Wolves would tie No. 2 Arapahoe.

But this week's top play is a fantastic defensive play. Denver North catcher Tito Del Valle threw heat to second base to get the runner stealing out cold. Austin Falter got the tag out for the Vikings.