DENVER — There's another potential blizzard coming, so chances are, we'll see some spring sports cancellations this week. Need a high school spring season fix? Look no further than this week's Honor Roll.
Coming in at number three was a quick release. Henry Olson found Morry Stein out front for a one-timer goal, as they helped No. 2 Cherry Creek top No. 7 Mountain Vista in a top ten showdown.
Number two goes to a brilliant assist. Grandview soccer's Kacy Johnston beat her defender around the corner along the end line, before she dished a perfect pass to Shalom Prince for the easy score. The No. 1 ranked Wolves would tie No. 2 Arapahoe.
But this week's top play is a fantastic defensive play. Denver North catcher Tito Del Valle threw heat to second base to get the runner stealing out cold. Austin Falter got the tag out for the Vikings.
We've ranked them, now it's your turn!
VOTE for the play you think should be placed in the top spot. The winner will be announced during the 9NEWS Sunday morning Prep Rally. If you can't see the poll below, visit https://plbz.it/2Z0q0Pz.