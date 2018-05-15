The spring state championship season is here, which means everyone is upping the ante, when it comes to our 9Preps Plays of the Week.

Coming in at number five, a big boot with a lucky bounce. Mead sophomore Matti Muntz made -- what looked like -- a long ball cross to the net, but instead, the ball took a crazy bounce and ended up in the back of the net.

Pine Creek used its head in its first round girls' soccer playoff game with top-seeded Grandview for our number four play. Myah Isais redirected a free kick with her head, straight past the keeper, to cut her team's deficit in half.

This week's number three play was sent in to us by multiple people in the Columbine Rebel boys' lacrosse family. With seconds ticking down in their playoff game against Cherry Creek, Gavin Beilman preserved his team's lead with an incredible save with less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation. Columbine would win to advance to the semifinal round of the 5A state playoffs.

A two-time individual state champion is our number two play of the week. Poudre senior Ky Ecton clinched a back-to-back title in the 1 singles tennis state championship -- 6-4, 6-4 -- capping off an undefeated season in the process.

But this week's top play will stop you dead in your tracks. Cherokee Trail soccer's Alesia Garcia put an absolutely filthy move on her defender, before pounding a left-foot shot away for the Cougars. Garcia would score both of her team's goals in a 2-1 overtime win against Chatfield in the opening round of the state playoff tournament.

