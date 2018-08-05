This week's Prep Rally Honor Roll ends with a state record -- and we're STILL catching our breath.

But first, we'll start with a long ball at number five. The D'Evelyn Jaguars tied the game up with the Thompson Valley Eagles late in the second half thanks to the big boot of Alexis Miller. The senior roofed her shot past the opposing keeper for a 40 yard goal.

The Denver East Angels were flying high in our number four play. The girls' 800 meter sprint medley relay posted the fastest time in the state this season at the Denver North Viking Invitational. The Angels crossed the finish line with a time of 1:43.63.

The Arapahoe Warriors boys' lacrosse team claimed the number three play, and boy, was it a (no) looker. Sophomore Josh Carlson scored behind his back, one of his five goals against No. 5 ranked Mountain Vista.

We had to put eight seconds on the clock for number two. D'Evelyn and Thompson Valley were tied at two goals apiece and the game looked destined for overtime -- until Cecilia Leoni got a head on a free kick, and redirected the ball into the net to give the Jags the last second victory.

But this week's top play is a state record performance. Valor sophomore Cole Sprout swept the long distance events (800m, 1600m and 3200m) at the Jeffco League Championships, and also set a new state record in the 3200 meter run with a time of 9:01.53. He has now set his sights on the one mile state record, which has stood since 1981.

