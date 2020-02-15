DENVER — The Saturday morning Prep Rally features local boys and girls basketball highlights, top plays of the week and a feature on a special wrestling duo.

Included in Saturday's Prep Rally are:

No. 1 Mead boys basketball defeats Frederick (4A)

Mead girls basketball knocks off rival Frederick

No. 4 Highlands Ranch girls basketball wins big over Ponderosa (5A)

Prep Rally Honor Roll: Top Plays of the Week

Eaglecrest boys hoops upsets No. 2 Grandview (5A)

No. 1 Grandview girls basketball stays winning against Eaglecrest (5A)

Feature story: Windsor wrestling duo determined to make history

