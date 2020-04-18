DENVER — Did you miss the Saturday morning Prep Rally? Watch it here!

On today's show (April 18) we show a feature story about former professional soccer player Jordan Angeli -- a Green Mountain High School grad -- and her involvement helping injured athletes recover with the ACL Club.

We also show an 'In Their Own Words' from Northglenn soccer soccer player Emily Miller, who gives her message to her teammates while their season is upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

We also give an update from the wrestling world as Kyle Sand accepted the head coaching position at Grand Junction High School this week. Sand is one of the best wrestlers in Colorado history, becoming the first to go undefeated throughout his high school career.

