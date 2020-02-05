Saturday morning Prep Rally (5/2/20)

DENVER — The Saturday morning Prep Rally shifts focus back to football.
We show a feature story on Adrianna Martinez, a female football coach who has been turning heads. Martinez previously coached at D'Evelyn and this year has joined the all-new coaching staff at Mullen.
Martinez will serve as the assistant running backs coach this fall.
We also share a message from Wiggins coach Mitch Risner, father of Denver Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner.
