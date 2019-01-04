Colorado gave us beautiful weather last week to get a few games outdoors including a girls soccer match-up between Ponderosa and Rock Canyon as well as a boys lacrosse game between Chaparral and Grandview.



The Rock Canyon Jaguars shut out the Ponderosa Mustangs 2-0 in a conference match-up with the help of senior mid-fielder Lauren Durbin's highlight reel goal.

Following the girls soccer contest, the Grandview Wolves finished strong against a ranked Chaparral Wolverines boys lacrosse squad for a 12-7 win at Echo Park Stadium.



Concluding the Prep Rally, Taylor Temby caught up with the newly formed Erie boys lacrosse program. The team is already one of the top-ranked teams in 4A Colorado boys lacrosse with a 3-1 record and a No. 2 ranking.



RELATED | Erie boys lacrosse setting the standard in inaugural season

For more Colorado high school sports coverage visit 9news.com/hss.